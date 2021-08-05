Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Citigroup

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $378.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $303.00.

NYSE:WAT opened at $394.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.74. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $399.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waters will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

