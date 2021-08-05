Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Shares of WAT opened at $394.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $399.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.74.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.