Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.22% from the stock’s previous close.

WSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Get Watsco alerts:

NYSE WSO opened at $279.80 on Tuesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,167 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.