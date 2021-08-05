Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.18 Million

Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will announce sales of $424.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.80 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $338.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WTS opened at $156.05 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $87.13 and a 1 year high of $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,039 shares of company stock valued at $9,425,583. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1,462.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

