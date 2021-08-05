Wealthpoint LLC Acquires 367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

INTC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,157,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

