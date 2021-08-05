Wealthpoint LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000.

DFAS traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.60. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,415. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $59.68.

