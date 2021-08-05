Wealthpoint LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,828,000 after buying an additional 29,437 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,584 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 178,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.69. 1,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.