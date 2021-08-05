Wealthpoint LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Wealthpoint LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Plug Power accounts for about 0.6% of Wealthpoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,807,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 905,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,564,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

