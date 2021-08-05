Wealthpoint LLC Sells 560 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthpoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North American Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 893,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,223,393. The firm has a market cap of $251.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

