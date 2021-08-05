Wedbush Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.80 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.41.

NYSE IS opened at $8.89 on Monday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ironSource stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

