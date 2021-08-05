Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2021 – Mercer International had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $14.50 to $13.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Mercer International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Mercer International had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $21.50 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Mercer International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

7/27/2021 – Mercer International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $11.59 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $764.80 million, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.92. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 81.5% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mercer International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercer International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

