Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 360 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $228.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.91. The company has a market capitalization of $131.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

