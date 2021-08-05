Welch & Forbes LLC Has $5.35 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

