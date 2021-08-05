Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 284 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $361.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

