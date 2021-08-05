Wells Fargo & Company Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $85.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Bruker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

