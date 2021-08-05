Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $115.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -454.55 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 24.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after buying an additional 95,020 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

