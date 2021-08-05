WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.75

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.75 and last traded at $111.69, with a volume of 5638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

Several research firms have commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.34. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

