WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.75

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.75 and last traded at $111.69, with a volume of 5638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.
Several research firms have commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.34. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45.
In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.