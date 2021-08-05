WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.75

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.75 and last traded at $111.69, with a volume of 5638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
