WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.75

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.75 and last traded at $111.69, with a volume of 5638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.85.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.