Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 28,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

