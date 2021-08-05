Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 30,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.50. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

