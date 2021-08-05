Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.550 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.09.

WDC stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

