Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.82 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.40.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.68. 4,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.86%. Research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,852 shares of company stock worth $1,140,974. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.