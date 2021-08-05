Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $26.64 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.