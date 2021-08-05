Westwood Management Corp IL Has $115.50 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.3% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $115,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,356.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,465.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

