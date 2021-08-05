WeTrust Hits Market Capitalization of $620,792.81 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. WeTrust has a total market cap of $620,792.81 and approximately $25.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WeTrust has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.94 or 0.00901136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00095148 BTC.

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

WeTrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

