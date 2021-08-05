WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.300-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.WEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.350 EPS.

WEX stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.88. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,504. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.69. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.67.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

