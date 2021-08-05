Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Plans $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WEYS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.84. 11,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,359. The company has a market cap of $222.37 million, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.66. Weyco Group has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

