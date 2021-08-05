Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 49,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.92. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.