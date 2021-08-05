Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.21

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$58.21 and last traded at C$58.06, with a volume of 448640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

