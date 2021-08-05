White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

BATS:NULG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $67.05. 69,654 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.92. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

