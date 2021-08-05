White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 108,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,021. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.