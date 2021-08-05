White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.21. 28,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,828. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.03.

