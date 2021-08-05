White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,809. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

