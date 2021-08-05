White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,687 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.0% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 9,370,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,131,000 after buying an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,681,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,858,000 after buying an additional 764,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 485,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,679,326. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.73.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

