Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 10,000 Shares

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,463,636 shares in the company, valued at C$13,254,361.68.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00.

WCP stock opened at C$5.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$6.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.44%.

WCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

