Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 522,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,285. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WLL. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

