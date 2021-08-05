Wilder World Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 58.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 49.8% higher against the US dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001672 BTC on exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.17 or 0.00913793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00096673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

