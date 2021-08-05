Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in July

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 453.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIPKF opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15. Winpak has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$29.27 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Winpak in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

