Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MRWSY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

MRWSY stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

