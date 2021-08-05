Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.20. The stock had a trading volume of 22,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

