Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Barclays upgraded shares of Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock valued at $31,158,013. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.77 on Thursday, reaching $236.00. 2,520,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,479. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of -333.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

