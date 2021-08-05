Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.

WK traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.97. 10,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,552. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -143.29 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,170. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.