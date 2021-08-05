World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Sees Large Volume Increase

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 58,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 427,618 shares.The stock last traded at $34.58 and had previously closed at $33.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.91.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $163,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,135.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,347. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at $399,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,427,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 67,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.