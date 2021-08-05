Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Achieves $156,078.70 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $459.06 or 0.01164811 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $156,078.70 and $2,160.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00899645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00095269 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

