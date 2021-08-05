Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.42. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after acquiring an additional 875,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after buying an additional 177,949 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,595,000 after purchasing an additional 141,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

