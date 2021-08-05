Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 52,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

