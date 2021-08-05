Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $165.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 357,761 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,872,493 shares.The stock last traded at $146.24 and had previously closed at $148.98.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on XLNX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,172 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $332,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xilinx by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,229 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Xilinx by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.