XP Power (LON:XPP) Price Target Increased to GBX 6,050 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (LON:XPP) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON XPP traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5,360 ($70.03). The stock had a trading volume of 11,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,476. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,264.22. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44. XP Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

