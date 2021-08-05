Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Xperi has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.04. 1,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,812. Xperi has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. Analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

