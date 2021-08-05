XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

XPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.54.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $84.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $153.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,610,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 159,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,303,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,489,593.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,232,150 shares of company stock valued at $436,297,148. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

